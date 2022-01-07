Bills vs. Jets: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 18 meeting at Highmark Stadium on Thursday:

New York Jets (4-12)

Out

N/A

Doubtful

WR Braxton Berrios (quad)

Questionable

N/A

Full practice

Notes:

Crowder did not play in Week 17 vs. the Buccaneers. … Berrios, Carter, Edoga were all new additions to the Jets’ injury report this week. … Carter Edoga, Van Roten were upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday. … Rankins was upgraded from DNP to limited.

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Out

DE Efe Obada (ankle)

Doubtful

WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

Questionable

N/A

Full practice

OL Ryan Bates (knee)

OL Dion Dawkins (personal)

DT Ed Oliver ankle)

Notes:

Bates, Sanders, Obada were all called day to-day early this week. … Oliver was upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday.

