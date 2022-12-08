Bills vs. Jets: 7 things to watch for during Week 14’s game

The Buffalo Bills (9-3) continue their regular season journey at home against the New York Jets (7-5) in Week 14.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Jets matchup:

A fresher side?

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91). (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Bills took three wins away from home in 12 days. Very impressive.

Now Buffalo just went through the opposite end of that. With the Bills’ last game, a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots, being on a Thursday, they had a bit of a break. A mini-bye week.

The Bills are poised to look like a fresher team on Sunday.

Pedal to the metal

Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Can the Bills keep rolling after those three wins? A fair question. In terms of the Jets specifically, keeping their momentum going will be very important.

Last time Buffalo and New York met, the Jets won 20-17. However, the Bills led 14-3 and coughed it up.

Can Buffalo keep their foot on an opponent’s throat if they get off to a hot start again?

James Cook-outing?

Sauce Gardner of the Jets chases James Cook of the Buffalo Bills (USAT photo)

The Bills have had a bit of a rotation in the backfield in recent weeks. Against the Pats, rookie James Cook had a promising outing. His best-to-date. However, the last time Cook played well, the Bills rotated back to Devin Singletary getting a few more touches in their next outing.

Is this a way Buffalo plans to keep opposing defenses on their heels each game moving forward? Not the worst idea and something to watch for.

Corner rotation

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)

The anticipated: Tre’Davious White should increase his snap count again, potentially even being a full-time starter. The Jets matchup will be his third game back in the fold since his ACL injury.

The curiosity comes behind White on the depth chart. Xavier Rhodes started and played the most snaps amongst cornerbacks for Buffalo last week.

That was the case because first-round rookie Kaiir Elam was a healthy scratch. In addition, head coach Sean McDermott said Dane Jackson rotated behind White and Rhodes because he was battling an illness earlier in the week and missed practice time.

Week 14 could hold numerous different scenarios in the Bills secondary.

Another Mike White meltdown?

A.J. Klein of the Buffalo Bills hit Jets quarterback Mike White (USAT Photo)

While New York did defeat Buffalo earlier this year with Zach Wilson under center, the Jets decided to bench him and turn the QB spot over to White.

In the two weeks White has started since then, New York is 1-1. However, his past against the Bills is favorable for the home team.

In Week 9 last season, White and the Jets lost 45-17 at home to Buffalo. The Bills defense intercepted him four times.

Another beatdown en route for him? The Bills defense getting healthier does not bode well for the QB.

Helping Josh out

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned the ball over way too many times in Week 9 against the Jets. That’s on him, but it’s not only on him.

Allen was sacked five times and hit eight total times. That, combined with Singletary and Cook combining for only 39 rushing yards that outing means the Buffalo offensive line needs to play better against this good New York defensive front.

Furthermore, getting some more plays out of tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Gabe Davis would be nice. The Jets have a solid secondary that’s likely to focus on Stefon Diggs.

Containing the run

Jets running back Michael Carter (32) Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve just mentioned how the Jets held the Bills’ backfield on offense. Defensively, New York’s own rushing attack was fatal to Buffalo in Round 1 between these two.

The Bills allowed 174 yards on the ground. The Jets were led by Michael Carter’s 76 rushing yards. That needs to tighten up.

