Bills vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction

Football is nearly upon us as the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will kickoff the 2020 season from Orchard Park. There’s always a special feeling in the air in Buffalo during the home opener.

But special isn’t the word to use in 2020. “Different” seems more appropriate. The most obvious difference will be the lack of fans in the seats, since there’s going to be exactly none of them.

But that’s a league-wide issue since no stadium will have a full crowd on-hand… So sticking to things Bills-Jets related, here are five things to watch during their Week 1 game plus an outcome prediction:

Stefon Diggs’ first game

It’s really a crime that fans won’t be at Bills Stadium for this one. It’s perfect weather for fans to break out their Sammy Watkins Bills jerseys and replace the name on the back with duct tape. The name on those “new” jerseys would certainly end up being “Diggs” in most cases since that’s where all eyes are going to be on Sunday.

The move of the offseason for the Bills was to trade a slew of picks, including a first-round selection, to the Vikings, for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. It was easily the most bold move of the offseason for the team, but Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t been shy during his tenure with the team. Will this move pay off? We’ll find that out way down the road, but certainly it’s going to be fun to watch Diggs play for the Bills for the first time.

Diggs has certainly shown throughout training camp that he’s a talented playmaker that Buffalo has lacked in recent memory. However, there’s Josh Allen to consider here, too. Both Diggs and Allen this week admitted that they might be pumping the brakes for their debut together since the pairing hasn’t had any time to build game chemistry yet. Does that mean Diggs might not make a huge impact out of the gate in Buffalo?

Josh vs. Sam again

For the first time in a long time we’re going to see Allen against Sam Darnold under center for the Bills and Jets, respectively. Remember, it’s been pretty much a year since that’s happened. When Buffalo and New York concluded the regular season a year ago, it was Darnold against… Matt Barkley. The Bills played their backups that day with nothing to gain in the postseason race.

In the case of both guys, Allen has had the better overall successes in the NFL since the two were first-round picks in 2018. However, both of their upcoming seasons are huge. Entering the third year of their respective careers, both fan bases want their QB to take a step forward. But both Allen and Darnold will need help from the new faces around them to get to the desired levels of fans.

First, Allen has Diggs. We’ve already discussed how he’s an elite player, so he should take Allen to the next level, right? For Darnold, it’s all about this new-look offensive. The guys blocking for him a year ago were beat up and not very good.

Because Week 17 last year wasn’t actually Allen going head-to-head with Darnold, these two are pretty much 1-1 against each other so far in their careers.

The O-line shuffle

Congratulations to Sean McDermott! He did it. His team made it all the way to the season opener without letting the Jets know who’s going to start on the right side of the offensive line. Of course, once the Bills offense lines up on the field one time, the entire NFL knows their depth chart, but hey, the mystery will remain for one more day.

But on a more serious note, we’re not sure what’s going on in terms of the right side of Buffalo’s O-line. Heavy speculation points to right tackle Cody Ford moving over to right guard to fill in for the injured Jon Feliciano. What’s that mean at right tackle? Probably either Ty Nsekhe or Daryl Williams. Just one more day until we find out these answers.

This week, the Bills unveiled their depth chart and didn’t name a starter or depth at all at either right guard or tackle. Instead, we got a listing of “Cody Ford/ Ty Nsekhe/ Daryl Williams” at right tackle while right guard has “Cody Ford/ Daryl Williams/ Brian Winters.”

The Jets won’t know what’s coming with this 4D chess from the Bills.

OK, that was my last dig. Promise.

New D-line vs. new O-line

Just kidding, right back at the offensive line.

But actually we’re now onto the Jets O-line and the Bills defensive line. The play in the trenches when those two units on the field is going to be very telling because both sides have plenty of new faces.

Story continues