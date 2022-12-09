Bills vs. Jets: 3 key matchups in Week 14

The Buffalo Bills will visit the New York Jets in their upcoming Week 14 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Jets clash:

DE Greg Rousseau vs. OL George Fant

Last week was technically Rousseau’s first opportunity as the top pass rusher with Von Miller out. Since then, we’ve learned Miller’s season is over so there’s even more emphasis on that against the Jets.

Fant is replacing rookie Max Mitchell at the tackle spot across from Rousseau for the rest of the year starting Sunday. Mitchell’s season is over.

Fant has had success in the NFL. That hasn’t been the case in 2022.

He has been oft-injured this year and Pro Football Focus grades him a brutal 46.3 overall grade on the year. That’s their 75th best tackle in the NFL out of 77 qualifying. Ouch.

OL Mitch Morse vs. DT Quinnen Williams

Williams is having a breakout year and displayed that against the Bills the first time these two teams faced off this season. Williams has nine sacks and PFF grades him as the fourth-best tackle in the entire NFL.

Morse and the entire Buffalo interior offensive line has to have a better effort against New York in Week 14. He had one of the Jets’ five sacks in Week 9 and added a tackle for loss.

WR Gabe Davis vs. CB DJ Reed

Stefon Diggs against Sauce Gardner is going to be the highlighted matchup for this game. We admit that.

Instead of taking that low-hanging fruit, let’s look at Davis. He’s been underwhelming in 2022 with only 35 catches. That’s how many he’s had in each of his first two years, but Davis wasn’t a full-time starter then like he is in 2022.

Better late than never for Davis to consistently contribute. Reed will be a difficult matchup, though. He is graded as PFF’s 24th best cornerback .

