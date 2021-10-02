Bills vs. Houston Texans: 3 keys to a Buffalo win

We’re now only hours away from the Buffalo Bills facing the Houston Texans in their Week 4 showdown.

Now that we’ve gone through all the practices, breakdowns and analyzing this week, let’s get down to the basics.

Here are three keys to the game for the Bills against Washington to ensure Buffalo wins:

Feed Stef

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had notched three-straight games of yardage between 60-70 yards. Against Houston, could his first big game of the year be en route?

Last week, the Texans allowed an eight catch, 126 yard stat line to Carolina Panthers receiver DJ Moore. In addition, cornerback Desmond King is a pretty solid nickel cornerback. Buffalo’s Cole Beasley will still get his numbers, but this game just screams… let Stef roll.

Get after the rookie

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills are facing quarterback Davis Mills. He’s making the first-career start on the road in Orchard Park. The best way to rattle a rookie QB? Get after him.

The Bills’ pass rush only had one sack on Taylor Heinicke last week, but Washington’s quarterback is much more mobile. Mills should be a guy they can take down… so do it. The Panthers did four times in Week 3 and landed nine QB hits on him.

Next man up

The Bills ruled two players, safety Jordan Poyer and offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, out. In addition, slot cornerback Taron Johnson, who hasn’t practiced much this week, is listed as questionable.

The best thing the Texans can try to do is to exploited these starters being out.

Backups must step up for the Bills. Those we might see playing vs. the Texans include safety Jaquan Johnson, defensive back Siran Neal and offensive lineman Ike Boettger.

