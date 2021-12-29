Bills vs. Falcons: Wednesday injury reports

Associated Press

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South, the defending Super Bowl champions are turning their attention to getting healthy while also pursuing the highest seed possible for the playoffs. While there’s a chance receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) might return down the stretch, running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), linebacker Lavonte David (foot) and sacks leader Shaquil Barrett (knee) likely won’t play again in the regular season. With games remaining against the last-place New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, who the Bucs trounced 32-6 to clinch their first division title in 14 years on Sunday, the schedule is favorable for a strong finish.