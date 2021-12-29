Bills vs. Falcons: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports from Wednesday for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
Did not practice
CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)
Limited participation
N/A
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Moreau is a starter on the Falcons defense. … Atlanta’s COVID list is growing with 12 players on it, including TE Hayden Hurst, S Jaylinn Hawkins, who are starters.
Buffalo Bills (9-6)
Did not practice
DT Vernon Butler (illness)
S Jaquan Johnson (illness)
Limited participation
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Full practice
S Micah Hyde (forearm)
S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)
RB Devin Singletary (ankle)
Notes:
Butler, Johnson are currently not on the Bills’ COVID list. … Oliver is a new addition to the report while Sanders played through his injury in Week 16 vs. the Patriots.
