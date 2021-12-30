Bills vs. Falcons: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports from Thursday for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Did not practice

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

Limited participation

N/A

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Moreau is a starter on the Falcons defense. … Atlanta’s COVID list is growing with 13 players on it, including TE Hayden Hurst, S Jaylinn Hawkins, who are starters.

Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Did not practice

Limited participation

Full practice

S Micah Hyde (forearm)

S Jaquan Johnson (illness)

RB Devin Singletary (ankle)

Notes:

Butler, Johnson are currently not on the Bills’ COVID list. … Oliver is a new addition to the report while Sanders played through his injury in Week 16 vs. the Patriots. … Poyer, Sanders downgraded on Thursday.

