Bills vs. Falcons: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
Fabian Moreau (ribs)
QB Matt Barkley
OL Josh Andrews
Buffalo Bills (9-6)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
RB Matt Breida
TE Tommy Sweeney
DE Boogie Basham
DT Vernon Butler
OL Bobby Hart
Related
How the Bills can clinch a playoff spot in Week 17
Bills' Stefon Diggs discusses what he said to Patriots fans after touchdown (video)
ESPN FPI: Bills-Patriots Round 3 is most-likely Wild Card matchup in NFL