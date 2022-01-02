Bills vs. Falcons: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Buffalo Bills (9-6)

  • WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)

  • RB Matt Breida

  • TE Tommy Sweeney

  • DE Boogie Basham

  • DT Vernon Butler

  • OL Bobby Hart

