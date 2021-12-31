Bills vs. Falcons: Final Friday injury reports
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the final injury reports for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Atlanta Falcons (7-8)
Out
N/A
Doubtful
CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)
Questionable
N/A
Will play
N/A
Notes:
Moreau is a starter on the Falcons defense. … Atlanta’s COVID list is growing with 13 players on it, including TE Hayden Hurst, S Jaylinn Hawkins, who are starters.
Buffalo Bills (9-6)
Out
N/A
Doubtful
N/A
Questionable
DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee)
Will play
S Micah Hyde (forearm)
S Jaquan Johnson (illness)
RB Taiwan Jones (knee)
DT Vernon Butler (illness)
S Jordan Poyer (shoulder)
DE Mario Addison (forearm)
RB Devin Singletary (ankle)
Notes:
Butler, Johnson are currently not on the Bills’ COVID list. … Oliver is a new addition to the report while Sanders played through his injury in Week 16 vs. the Patriots.
Related
Bills' Sean McDermott remarks on passing of John Madden (video)
Bills activate 4 from COVID list, including WR Gabriel Davis, Cole Beasley
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie has career game against Patriots