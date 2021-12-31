Bills vs. Falcons: Final Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Here are the final injury reports for the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

Out

  • N/A

Doubtful

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • N/A

Notes:

Moreau is a starter on the Falcons defense. … Atlanta’s COVID list is growing with 13 players on it, including TE Hayden Hurst, S Jaylinn Hawkins, who are starters.

Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Out

  • N/A

Doubtful

  • N/A

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Butler, Johnson are currently not on the Bills’ COVID list. … Oliver is a new addition to the report while Sanders played through his injury in Week 16 vs. the Patriots.

