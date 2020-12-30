Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury report

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

For the first time in several weeks, QB Josh Allen was not listed as a “full practice” participant because he is no longer receiving treatment of any sort on his knee/ ankle injury. … Beasley’s injury is considered “week to week.”

Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full practice

  • OL Ereck Flowers (ankle)

  • S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)

  • TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

  • CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)

  • CB Jamal Perry (foot)

  • LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Notes:

Von Noy, Howard, Gesicki, Flowers, and McCain are all starters or key contributors for the Dolphins who did suit up in Week 16. … Parker, Lawson, Kindley all missed Miami’s game last week.

