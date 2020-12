Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury report

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Did not practice

WR Cole Beasley (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (illness)

TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/ hamstring)

Limited practice

QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

For the first time in several weeks, QB Josh Allen was not listed as a “full practice” participant because he is no longer receiving treatment of any sort on his knee/ ankle injury. … Beasley’s injury is considered “week to week.”

Miami Dolphins (10-5)

Did not practice

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

Limited practice

Full practice

OL Ereck Flowers (ankle)

S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)

CB Jamal Perry (foot)

LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Notes:

Von Noy, Howard, Gesicki, Flowers, and McCain are all starters or key contributors for the Dolphins who did suit up in Week 16. … Parker, Lawson, Kindley all missed Miami’s game last week.

