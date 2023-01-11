Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Did not practice
OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)
LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)
OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)
OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)
RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)
OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)
QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)
Limited participation
QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)
FB Alec Ingold (thumb)
LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)
RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)
Full practice
CB Kader Kohou (thumb)
OL Greg Little (Achilles)
QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)
Notes: Tagovailoa has been ruled out. … Mostert is expected to not play vs. Bills.
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
S Jordan Poyer (knee)
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Limited participation
WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)
Full practice
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
Notes: All players listed on the Bills’ injury report played in their last game against the Bengals.