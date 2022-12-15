Bills vs. Dolphins: Wednesday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins from Wednesday ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)

Did not practice

OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee)

S Elijah Campbell (concussion)

WR River Cracraft (calf)

S Eric Rowe (hamstring)

RB Jeff Wilson (hip)

Limited participation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee)

Full practice

LB Elandon Roberts (ribs)

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle)

CB Kader Kohou (thumb/neck)

DT Justin Zimmer (back)



Notes: Hill, Wilson were injured in Week 14 & Hill was upgraded from DNP to full on Thursday. … Armstead returned to the lineup in the Dolphins’ last game vs. Chargers.

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

LB Matt Milano (knee)

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Limited participation

FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

DT Ed Oliver (pec)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: Milano started in Week 14 for the Bills. … Bates, Oliver were injured last week vs. the Jets. … Phillips was inactive against the Jets.

