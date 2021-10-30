Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream

SNY

Giants rookie WR Kadarius Toney says it will be a 'game time decision', whether he takes the field Monday night in Kansas City. He's listening to the training staff, and taking it 'day by day'. As for whether his injured ankle will be fully healed, Toney made it clear that 'playing this sport, you're never 100 percent'. Asked if he modeled his game after Chiefs explosive wideout Tyreek Hill, Toney mentions he actually didn't start watching NFL football till a couple of year ago, so he didn't see a comparison.