Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:

Game information:

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Oct. 31

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Kickoff weather: 50 degrees, possible drizzle

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Television Broadcast crew: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Broadcast coverage area (Bills vs. Dolphins in tan):

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).

Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network

Related

2022 NFL mock draft: Bills use first rounder on CB

What uniforms Bills, Dolphins will wear win Week 8

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports

Recommended Stories