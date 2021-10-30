Bills vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream
The Buffalo Bills continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
Date: Sunday, Oct. 31
Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: 50 degrees, possible drizzle
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Television Broadcast crew: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Broadcast coverage area (Bills vs. Dolphins in tan):
Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).
Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network
