Bills vs. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa already ruled out

Tua Tagovailoa will not be playing football in Buffalo on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided a very early-week update on the team’s health front before an official injury report has even been released.

Per McDaniel at a press conference, Tagovailoa will be out for the Dolphins-Bills wild-card round matchup. Tagovailoa has been battling concussion issues for a chunk of the 2022 NFL season.

On Monday, an update stated that Tagovailoa was likely out due to the injury issue. At that time, the quarterback had only been cleared on three steps of the concussion protocol out of the five.

Without Tagovailoa, McDaniel said that third-string QB Skylar Thompson is currently on track to start against the Bills. First backup, Teddy Bridgewater, has a finger injury.

NFL Network noted that Bridgewater is “preparing himself to be ready for Sunday but only if he has no setbacks.”

Backup Skylar Thompson started against the Jets and was 20-for-31 passing for 152 yards. He did not have a touchdown or interception but Thompson did record his first-career win.

Tagovailoa as not played since facing the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa sustained a head injury against Buffalo, but returned. That’s when his concussion issues began, which have continued since. Some have been outspoken about Tagovailoa not playing again in 2022 due to the seriousness surrounding concussions and football.

As of now, it appears the only way Tagovailoa will play again is if Miami upsets Buffalo.

Bills Wire will provide all injury and Dolphins QB updates when information is made available throughout the upcoming week.

