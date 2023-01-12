Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

Nick Wojton
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Did not practice

  • OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)

  • OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)

  • RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)

  • OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Limited participation

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)

  • LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

  • FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

  • LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

  • WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)

Full practice

  • CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)

  • OL Greg Little (Achilles)

  • QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)

Notes: Tagovailoa has been ruled out. … Mostert is expected to not play vs. Bills. … Armstead has missed two-straight games. … Phillips, Waddle played in the Dolphins last game vs. the Jets. … Signs are pointing to Thompson starting for the Dolphins over Bridgewater due to injuries. … Chubb was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • S Jordan Poyer (knee)

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)

Limited participation

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

  • QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: McKenzie was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday and the Bills just signed Cole Beasley to their roster on the same day. … Poyer was upgraded from DNP to limited.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

