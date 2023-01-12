Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Did not practice

OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)

OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)

OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)

OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Limited participation

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)

Full practice

CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)

OL Greg Little (Achilles)

QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)

Notes: Tagovailoa has been ruled out. … Mostert is expected to not play vs. Bills. … Armstead has missed two-straight games. … Phillips, Waddle played in the Dolphins last game vs. the Jets. … Signs are pointing to Thompson starting for the Dolphins over Bridgewater due to injuries. … Chubb was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Did not practice

S Jordan Poyer (knee)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)

Limited participation

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Full practice

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

Notes: McKenzie was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday and the Bills just signed Cole Beasley to their roster on the same day. … Poyer was upgraded from DNP to limited.

