Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
Here are the Thursday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their meeting on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (1-6)
Did not participate
N/A
Limited practice
LB Jerome Baker (knee)
CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/ groin)
CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ ankle)
CB Byron Jones (limited)
C Greg Mancz (groin)
S Brandon Jones (Achilles/ groin)
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/ hamstring)
Full practice
QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)
LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle)
LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder)
DT Zach Sieler (rib)
QB Tua Tagoviloa (ribs)
Notes:
Parker has not played since Week 4. … Among those who did play in the Dolphins last game are: Howard, Phillips, and both Jones. … Howard was injured in Week 7.
Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Did not participate
OL Spencer Brown (back)
DE Boogie Basham (illnes)
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Limited practice
DT Justin Zimmer (foot)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Knox will not play vs. the Dolphins. … Brown’s injury was a new addition on Wednesday. … Basham was added to the injury report on Thursday.
