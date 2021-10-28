Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports

Here are the Thursday injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their meeting on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Did not participate

N/A

Limited practice

Full practice

QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)

LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder)

DT Zach Sieler (rib)

QB Tua Tagoviloa (ribs)

Notes:

Parker has not played since Week 4. … Among those who did play in the Dolphins last game are: Howard, Phillips, and both Jones. … Howard was injured in Week 7.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Did not participate

OL Spencer Brown (back)

DE Boogie Basham (illnes)

TE Dawson Knox (hand)

Limited practice

DT Justin Zimmer (foot)

Full practice

N/A

Notes:

Knox will not play vs. the Dolphins. … Brown’s injury was a new addition on Wednesday. … Basham was added to the injury report on Thursday.

