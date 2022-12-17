Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (8-5)
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)
Elijah Campbell (concussion)
Eric Rowe (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Ryan Bates (ankle)
Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Xavier Rhodes
Baylon Spector
Tommy Sweeney
Dean Marlowe