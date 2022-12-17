Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)

  • Elijah Campbell (concussion)

  • Eric Rowe (hamstring)

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

  • Ryan Bates (ankle)

  • Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

  • Xavier Rhodes

  • Baylon Spector

  • Tommy Sweeney

  • Dean Marlowe

