Bills vs. Dolphins: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 17 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (12-3)
WR Cole Beasley (knee)
TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/ hamstring)
QB Jake Fromm
RB Taiwan Jones
CB Tre’Davious White
DE Jerry Hughes
OL Ty Neshke
DE Mario Addison
Miami Dolphins (10-5)
QB Jake Rudock
WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
RB DeAndre Washington
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
OL Adam Pankey
WR Kirk Merritt
DT Benito Jones
