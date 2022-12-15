Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (8-5)
Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)
Out
S Elijah Campbell (concussion)
S Eric Rowe (hamstring)
Doubtful
WR River Cracraft (calf)
Questionable
QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
RB Jeff Wilson (hip)
OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee)
Will play
LB Elandon Roberts (ribs)
TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee)
WR Tyreek Hill (ankle)
CB Kader Kohou (thumb/neck)
DT Justin Zimmer (back)
Notes: All three players listed as questionable were limited participants during Thursday’s practice.
Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Out
OL Ryan Bates (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Questionable
N/A
Will play
FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)
DT Ed Oliver (pec)
LB Matt Milano (knee)
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
Notes: Milano started in Week 14 for the Bills. … Bates, Oliver were injured last week vs. the Jets. … Phillips was inactive against the Jets.