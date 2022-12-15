Breaking news:

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (8-5)

Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) celebrates his first quarter touchdown alongside teammate Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) (USAT photo)

Out

  • S Elijah Campbell (concussion)

  • S Eric Rowe (hamstring)

Doubtful

  • WR River Cracraft (calf)

Questionable

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)

  • RB Jeff Wilson (hip)

  • OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee)

Will play

  • LB Elandon Roberts (ribs)

  • TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee)

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle)

  • CB Kader Kohou (thumb/neck)

  • DT Justin Zimmer (back)

Notes: All three players listed as questionable were limited participants during Thursday’s practice.

Buffalo Bills (10-3)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Out

  • OL Ryan Bates (ankle)

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

  • FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle)

  • DT Ed Oliver (pec)

  • LB Matt Milano (knee)

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)

Notes: Milano started in Week 14 for the Bills. … Bates, Oliver were injured last week vs. the Jets.  … Phillips was inactive against the Jets.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

