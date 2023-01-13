Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Out
RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)
QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)
Doubtful
OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)
Questionable
OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)
OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)
OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)
QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)
LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)
FB Alec Ingold (thumb)
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)
Will play
LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)
CB Kader Kohou (thumb)
RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)
OL Greg Little (Achilles)
QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)
Notes: Armstead, Lamm, Bridgewater had limited practices on Friday. … Chubb was limited both Thursday and Friday.
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Out
N/A
Questionable
DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)
Will play
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
S Jordan Poyer (knee
Notes: Both Phillips and McKenzie did not practice on Friday.