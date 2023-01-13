Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Out

Doubtful

  • OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)

Questionable

  • OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)

  • OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)

  • OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)

  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)

  • LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

  • FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

  • WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)

Will play

  • LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)

  • WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

  • CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

  • RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)

  • OL Greg Little (Achilles)

  • QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)

Notes: Armstead, Lamm, Bridgewater had limited practices on Friday. … Chubb was limited both Thursday and Friday.

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Out

  • N/A

Questionable

  • DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

  • WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)

Will play

  • QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

  • S Jordan Poyer (knee

Notes: Both Phillips and McKenzie did not practice on Friday.

