Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Out

RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)

Doubtful

OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)

Questionable

OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)

OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)

OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)

QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)

LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)

FB Alec Ingold (thumb)

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)

Will play

LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

CB Kader Kohou (thumb)

RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)

OL Greg Little (Achilles)

QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)

Notes: Armstead, Lamm, Bridgewater had limited practices on Friday. … Chubb was limited both Thursday and Friday.

Buffalo Bills (13-3)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Out

N/A

Questionable

DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)

Will play

QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm)

S Jordan Poyer (knee

Notes: Both Phillips and McKenzie did not practice on Friday.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire