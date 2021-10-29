Bills vs. Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports from Friday for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their meeting on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (1-6)
Out
N/A
Questionable
LB Jerome Baker (knee)
WR DeVante Parker (shoulder/ hamstring)
C Greg Mancz (groin)
CB Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ ankle)
Will play
QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring)
LB Jaelan Phillips (ankle)
LB Elandon Roberts (shoulder)
DT Zach Sieler (rib)
QB Tua Tagoviloa (ribs)
CB Xavien Howard (shoulder/ groin)
CB Byron Jones (limited)
S Brandon Jones (Achilles/ groin)
Notes:
Parker has not played since Week 4. … Austin Reiter would start at center for Mancz. …Baker was injured in Miami’s last game.
Buffalo Bills (4-2)
Out
TE Dawson Knox (hand)
Doubtful
OL Spencer Brown (back)
Questionable
DT Justin Zimmer (foot)
Will play
DE Boogie Basham (illness)
Notes:
Knox will not play for a few weeks. … Brown’s injury was a new addition on Wednesday. … Basham was added to the injury report on Thursday but was not on it Friday. … Zimmer was limited all week but had a full practice on Friday.
