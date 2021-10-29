Bills vs. Dolphins: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports from Friday for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their meeting on Sunday at Highmark Stadium:

Miami Dolphins (1-6)

Out

N/A

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Parker has not played since Week 4. … Austin Reiter would start at center for Mancz. …Baker was injured in Miami’s last game.

Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Out

TE Dawson Knox (hand)

Doubtful

OL Spencer Brown (back)

Questionable

DT Justin Zimmer (foot)

Will play

DE Boogie Basham (illness)

Notes:

Knox will not play for a few weeks. … Brown’s injury was a new addition on Wednesday. … Basham was added to the injury report on Thursday but was not on it Friday. … Zimmer was limited all week but had a full practice on Friday.

