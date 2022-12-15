Bills vs. Dolphins 7 things to watch for during Week 15’s game

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) continue their regular season journey at home against the Miami Dolphins (8-5) in Week 15.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are seven things to watch for during Saturday’s Bills-Dolphins matchup:

Lake-effect effects

Ahead of kickoff between the Bills and Dolphins, lake-effect snow will hit western New York. That will have to be taken into consideration by both teams.

Exactly how much that alters game plans? That’s the top thing to watch for after kickoff.

Streaking

Buffalo and Miami after both streaking… but in different directions.

The Bills have won four straight. The Dolphins have now lost back-to-back games.

Confidence levels between these two could be a factor just as much as the snow. If Buffalo comes out and puts the pressure on early, it could put a damper on Miami’s spirits.

Desperation mode?

Where those streaks have been felt the most is in the standings.

Currently the AFC and division is the Bills’ to lose. A few weeks back, the AFC was in the Dolphins’ hands.

Now two games behind Buffalo, Miami could come out desperate. Don’t be shocked to see the Dolphins potentially sling a few deep shots early to someone like Tyreek Hill in an effort to punch the Bills in their nose out of the gate.

If that happens, Buffalo has to be ready defensively but prepped to respond accordingly on offense as well.

A starter on defense to watch

Speaking of those deep shots, don’t expect them to go toward Tre’Davious White (as usual). The opposite side of the secondary has been a turnstile lately in Buffalo.

The Bills defense has had a different player starting across from White in recent weeks.

The rotation:

Rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam was inactive against the New England Patriots in Week 14. Xavier Rhodes starts.

Against the Jets last week, Rhodes is inactive after playing the most cornerback snaps of anyone versus the Pats.

Elam is active against the Jets, but Dane Jackson starts and plays all the snaps against them.

It could go several different ways against the Dolphins.

Does Cole Beasley play?

Beasley, in a surprise, re-signed in Buffalo on Monday. The 33-year-old will be at practice throughout this week so most assume he’ll likely get called up from the practice squad to face Miami.

There’s also proof in the pudding. When John Brown signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago, he was called up days later.

The Bills will be confident in their ability to get a former player ready to go in short time–Plus, while not a successful spell, when Beasley played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, he was quickly put into action while there.

Expect Beasley to be in the lineup, it just remains to be seen exactly how much he is in the game plan.

Which offense turns it around more?

Regardless of their respective streaks, the Bills and Dolphins both sport offenses that came out of the gate on fire in 2022. Since then, both have slowed down.

Whichever one knocks the rust off more will do their team a huge favor–It could be the determining factor in who wins and who loses (like every week, especially one between teams like this).

D-line duties

A final thing, one that we’ll be watching the rest of 2022 and the playoffs: The pass rush without Von Miller.

This week, it’s more of an… “are they serious?” type deal.

Last week, the first Bills game since Miller’s season abruptly came to an end, this group looked good. Greg Rousseau had two sacks while AJ Epenesa and Shaq Lawson each contributed one.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins’ offensive line does rate slightly better than the one the Jets sported in Week 14. It will be a bit of a tougher test for the defensive front on Saturday.

