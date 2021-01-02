Bills vs. Dolphins: 6 things to watch for and a prediction
The Buffalo Bills will be playing the Miami Dolphins for the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture in their season finale. Everything else important is already locked up for Buffalo.
While the Bills (12-3) won’t reveal who exactly will be the ones getting after it on the field this on Sunday, we do know the Dolphins (10-5) will be sending out their best. They need a win and they’ll be into the postseason dance.
With such on the line, here are six things to watch for a and prediction ahead of Week 17’s Bills-Dolphins meeting:
How much do starters play?
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Will the Bills play their starters at all against the Dolphins… including quarterback Josh Allen? It's the most obvious thing everyone will be watching for.
The seeding scenarios are simple: The Bills will want to maintain the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win. They’re only trying to hold off the Steelers, who will already reportedly not play many of their starters in Week 17 against the Browns. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has already said multiple times this week he will not reveal whether or not starters will play vs. Miami... and he hasn't. One thing to note in that other game: The Browns are dealing with a COVID-19 battle going through their locker room this week. Might miss some guys again.
If not, who does?
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Maybe it'll be the full game, maybe it'll be none of it. Perhaps somewhere in between? We'll eventually find out who's in and who's out for Sunday. Right now nothing is clear. Assuming for at least a little bit some backups get playing time, which of those will? At quarterback, could Jake Fromm get his first snaps since there wasn’t a preseason or do we, per usual, see Matt Barkley? Interestingly, the Bills did protect touted UDFA rookie Trey Adams on the practice squad, maybe he gets a go? At receiver, Isaiah McKenzie could get an audition to potentially be the heir-in-waiting at slot wide receiver post-Cole Beasley. At pass rusher, AJ Epenesa and Darryl Johnson could see many snaps. How about guys like Jaquan Johnson and Siran Neal in the secondary, even? All just some fun there.
Coaches of the Year?
Bills head coach Sean McDermott. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Could Sunday's game be a battle of the top-two candidates for 2020's Coach of the Year? In some sportsbooks, McDermott and Miami's Brian Flores are two guys under consideration for that hardware. NFL exes recently anonymously named McDermott the Coach of the Year via a ESPN poll. But Flores has had his huge moments, too. But in terms of the Dolphins coach, his biggest curveball is putting backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick into games and Fitzpatrick has been ruled out this week due to COVID-19.
Tua time
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Speaking of the Dolphins' QB situation. No Fitzpatrick leaves only rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Get ready for your first dose of him, Buffalo. Earlier this season, Tagovailoa did not start vs. the Bills and is doing so for the first time on Sunday. He has to win to get his team into the playoffs, as mentioned. No pressure.
Takeaway defenses
Bills' Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/John Munson)
We have two defensive units that like to take the ball away. The Dolphins lead the NFL in takeaways with 27 and have cornerback Xavien Howard. He leads the NFL with nine interceptions. Miami also leads the NFL with a plus-11 takeaway differential. While the Bills haven't been all over turnovers this season, after the middle point of 2020, they did turn it on defensively and turnovers followed that improvement. That's helped the Bills grab 22 total takeaways this season so we've got a couple of defenses that could cause some chaos.
Where do milestones end?
Quarterback Josh Allen #17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Bills have set several records this season, but as individuals, the ones standing out are Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The quarterback has recently passed Jim Kelly’s franchise record for passing touchdowns in a season (34). Diggs has blown away franchise marks in receiving yards (1,459) and catches (120). Where do those end up? 4,320 is also the number of passing yards Allen currently has. Drew Bledsoe has the very-close franchise record for Buffalo at 4,359 yards. As a team, the Bills need one more guy to catch a touchdown pass as well in order to have 14 different players do so this year. That’d be an NFL record. Buffalo was certainly going for it last week with passes going to Andre Roberts, Devin Singletary and Taiwan Jones in the red zone.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 17
Folks you cannot get mad at us for this score prediction. We have no idea who is going to play or what is going to go down. This prediction is based purely on a gut feeling that the Bills might only have their starters in for a quarter, maybe half. In doing so, that will open the door for the Dolphins to go and win. While the Dolphins haven't been overly impressive at times in 2020, they're in the spot they're in for a reason. Win and in, and they're just that type of team that finds a way. But having said that, the Steelers are already waving the white flag on Week 17. They won't play many, if any, of their starters. Period. So despite predicting a Buffalo loss to Miami to roundout the year... the No. 2 seed should be locked in place. If Buffalo and Pittsburgh both lose, it'll be the second-seeded Bills. That's the real prediction here.