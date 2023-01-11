Bills vs. Dolphins: 6 storylines to watch for in Wild-Card round

Here are six Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Wild-Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins:

Rubber match

Take three: Bills vs. Dolphins.

For the second-straight year, Buffalo (13-3) will host an AFC East rival in the first round of the playoffs. Last year, it was the New England Patriots.

That win by the Bills was the rubber-match tiebreaker between the two sides. Buffalo won it, and will hope to do the same thing against Miami (9-8).

Miami QB news

Based on the timing: Surprising. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Wednesday, before an official injury report has even been released, that the Dolphins will be without Tua Tagovailoa.

The starting QB has battled concussion issues on-and-off again during the 2022 season, making the actual news not exactly that shocking.

As of now, it’s unclear who will start so this will be a topic to monitor all week.

Early signs point to third-stringer Skylar Thompson. But NFL Network notes that No. 2 Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is “preparing himself to be ready for Sunday but only if he has no setbacks” so there’s still a bit of a grey area on who does get the nod.

Thompson started against the New York Jets in Week 18 and was 20-for-31 passing for 152 yards. He did not have a touchdown or interception but Thompson did record his first-career win.

Slowing down weapons

Regardless of win or loss, Jaylen Waddle has been a thorn in the Bills’ side this year. In 2022, the Dolphins receiver has five catches for 214 yards and a touchdown in two games against Buffalo.

But that’s a bit of a… pick and chose your poison situation.

If the Bills defense turns their focus on Waddle too much, receiver Tyreek Hill could breakout.

Regardless of QB, these two could be put in positions to succeed. Buffalo will know where they are on every snap.

Who is involved for Bills offense?

Curious answers could be told by the Bills offense on Sunday.

Throughout 2022, Gabe Davis has been a bit lackluster in his first year as Buffalo’s No. 2 wideout across from Stefon Diggs.

Just last week, John Brown popped up with a huge 42-yard diving grab for a touchdown. Then there’s tight end Dawson Knox, who has steadily improved in the latter half of the regular season.

Simply put, could the Bills start to mix in others a bit more with Davis struggling? His drops have been an issue and cannot happen in the postseason.

Then again, some of Davis’ best games in the NFL have been in the playoffs… record setting, even. He’s a gamer in the postseason.

Decisions, decisions…

Shaking off Bills problems

A 13-3 record and third-straight AFC East title does not mean you’re a perfect team.

With the page being turned to the playoffs, it’s a proverbial “new season” that will begin. Can Buffalo give itself a bit of a clean slate and hopefully improve in some areas of concern?

Among those, Bills have been inconsistent at times in the regular season, including play along the offensive line and turnover issues…specifically involving quarterback Josh Allen and in the red zone.

Who is the closer?

No Von Miller for the Bills. He’s out for their playoff run due to his knee injury. Miller was signed to be the “closer” in the playoffs and… here we are.

Anyone ready to be the replacement closer?

