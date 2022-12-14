Bills vs. Dolphins: 6 storylines to watch for in Week 15

Here are six Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins:

Cherry on top of AFC East sundae

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

These types of storylines is why we love the NFL so much.

Remember a few weeks ago? The Bills were destined to lose their defending AFC East divisional crown.

Two wins later with a potential third-straight victory en route, that tune has changed. The opportunity for Buffalo to accomplish that will be discussed throughout the upcoming week at length.

With a win over the Dolphins (8-5), the Bills (10-3) will essentially lock up the AFC East once again. Mathematically they can’t do that, but it’s all but over if Buffalo beats Miami on Saturday.

Does Cole play?

A rinse and repeat with John Brown for Cole Beasley.

Beasley, in a surprise, re-signed in Buffalo on Monday. The 33-year-old will be at practice throughout this upcoming week so most assume he’ll likely get called up from the practice squad to face Miami.

There’s also proof in the pudding. When Brown signed to the practice squad a few weeks ago, he was called up days later.

The Bills will be confident in their ability to get a former player ready to go in short time–Plus, while not a successful spell, when Beasley played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season, he was quickly put into action while there.

Expect Beasley to be in the lineup, it just remains to be seen exactly how much he is in the game plan.

What's going on at cornerback?

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At cornerback, Tre’Davious White is back to playing 100 percent of snaps for the first time since his 2021 knee injury. Starting across from him? Who knows.

The situation aside from White is going to be very fluid from game-to-game. The recent breakdown:

Rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam was inactive against the New England Patriots in Week 14. Xavier Rhodes starts.

Against the Jets, Rhodes is inactive after playing the most cornerback snaps of anything versus the Pats.

Elam is active against the Jets, but Jackson starts and plays all the snaps against them.

Story continues

What’s next? Stay tuned.

Defense on the rise vs. spiraling offense

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) rushes towards Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1). (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The Dolphins offense hasn’t been as electric as it was earlier this season in recent weeks. That has attributed to their two-game losing streak.

Now that unit has to go against a Bills defense that will be confident.

Buffalo lost Von Miller for the season due to his knee injury. In response, the likes Greg Rousseau and the rest of the Bills’ front-seven had a great outing against the New York Jets last week.

In terms of confidence, these two sides are on the opposite ends of the spectrum. That could come into play in Week 15, or perhaps not.

The Bills, too

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Having questioned Miami’s offense, now it’s time to do so with Buffalo’s. Quarterback Josh Allen might’ve been upset that the offense he leads was called “not Super Bowl caliber,” but it’s a true statement.

Since Allen’s elbow injury, something has just felt off with this group. The QB was previously slinging the ball around for 300-plus yards for fun. Not anymore, and the run game remains inconsistent week in and week out.

Having said that, the Bills are on a four-game winning streak. If they keep rolling, there’s a chance they have nothing to play for at the end of the year which might give Allen a chance to rest his elbow for multiple weeks before even taking a snap in the playoffs.

That would be beyond huge for Buffalo and awful news for the rest of the NFL.

The weather

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

During the Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Dolphins in Week 3, Miami featured crazy high temperatures on the field. On that day, Buffalo’s sideline was in the sun. Miami’s was not. That is known to be by design.

This time the tables will be turned. It’s early but the forecast is calling for a few inches of lake-effect snow. The Dolphins had heaters on their sideline last weekend… in Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire