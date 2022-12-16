Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 key matchups in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins in their upcoming Week 15 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Saturday’s Bills-Dolphins clash:

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Tyreek Hill

While the Dolphins beat the Bills 21-19 in Week 3, Hill did not play a big part. Buffalo held Miami’s top receiver to two catches for 33 yards on four targets. Instead, Jaylen Waddle led the way with four catches and 102 yards.

Even so, Hill is still a big-time threat and White is back on the field. Both of their presences make this a matchup one to watch because of the past.

White does not always follow an individual receiver around the field. When Hill was with the Kansas City Chiefs, that was what he did and could do so again.

In Week 3, White did not play as he was still injured. This will be the first meeting between Hill and White with the Dolphins involved.

DT DaQuan Jones vs. OL Connor Williams

Jones is an important piece to the Bills’ run defense. That aspect of the defense’s approach has improved in recent weeks.

In the middle of the defensive line, Jones helps stuff running backs… if he can handle the offensive line well enough. The center of the Dolphins offensive line is Connor Williams. He grades as Pro Football Focus‘ fifth-best center in the NFL this year. It will be tough matchup for Jones.

DE Melvin Ingram vs. OL Spencer Brown

Ingram being a game changer was a reason why the Bills offense struggled in Week 3. Ingram had three tackles, including one for loss, two sacks and he recovered a fumble. Ingram totaled three QB hits on Josh Allen as well.

Spencer Brown has been inconsistent in 2022. PFF grades him as the 76th best offensive tackle in the league this year out of 79 qualifying players. He has to be better.

