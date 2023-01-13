Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 key matchups in Wild Card round

The Buffalo Bills and their fans will welcome back the Miami Dolphins to Orchard Park in this Sunday’s NFL Wild Card round.

Just as Bills QB Josh Allen predicted after Buffalo bested Miami 32-29 at home in Week 15, the two teams will meet in the playoffs. It will be the third matchup between the clubs this year, and the first without Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins floundered into the postseason like a fish out of water, losing five of their last six games and their QB1 to injury along the way.

Here are three key matchups to watch out for during round three between the Bills and Dolphins on Sunday:

TE Dawson Knox vs. LB Elandon Roberts

Bills tight end Dawson Knox lit up Miami’s secondary last time they met, leading all Bills receivers to the tune of six catches for 98 yards on eight targets with a touchdown.

For a team that took a flyer on O.J. Howard with the hope of running more two tight end sets to give Josh Allen big targets that are hard to tackle, that game plan perhaps never played out most visibly against Miami in Week 15.

TE Quintin Morris got in on the action instead of the released Howard, catching a TD as well against a Dolphins team that finished the regular season 29th in the league with 5.82 catches allowed, giving up 57.06 yards, and 0.59 touchdowns per game to? Tight ends.

Miami ranks 27th in the league in zone coverage snaps and sixth in man coverage, per Sports Info Solutions. The defender Allen might look toward is linebacker Elandon Roberts. Pro Football Focus grades him a 57.1 overall in 2022. His pass coverage, according to their metrics, is a brutal 43.1.

Miami could use an offseason in Cabo at this point, but the Bills receiving corps and Knox could help punch their ticket (Cabo on three.)

LBs Tremaine Edmunds vs. RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Miami’s offense gained significant extra yards to make it into Buffalo’s secondary in their last meeting, which is uncharacteristic of Matt Milano.

In fact, they went 24 times for 181 yards (7.5 yards per attempt), and Raheem Mostert went for 136 yards on 17 carries with Salvon Ahmed adding 43 yards on seven carries plus a TD.

Edmunds is the primary defensive linebacker tasked with the run. Matt Milano will also be involved in determining whether Jeff Wilson Jr. and Salvon Ahmed (with Miami top-rusher Mostert likely out (thumb) will make an impact.

While Ahmed produced against the Bills earlier this year, Wilson is the more experienced option.

As Buffalo began to pull away in the fourth quarter scoring in their last game, Miami started to abandon the run and go to the air more which didn’t work out. The quickest whether it’s Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Johnson in at quarterback, something to watch for is a stronger effort to stop Miami’s run game.

That could be a bigger issue for Miami if it’s Johnson under center, as he is only averaging 5.1 yards per attempt while posting a 57.1% completion percentage across 105 attempts as a starter. In Their win against the Jets last week, he did not score any points. Bridgewater gives them a better chance if healthy, as he averaged 8.6 yards per attempt across 79 pass attempts this season.

No matter which backup is taking snaps, however, it could be for naught if Edmunds and Milano are on their game.

DE Shaq Lawson vs. OL Terron Armstead

Miami’s O-line is banged up.

Enter Shaq Lawson, ladies and gentlemen.

He had a big effort in the absence of Von Miller in the last meeting against his former club.

Miami’s front line is vulnerable, with left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), (ankle), offensive tackle Brandon Shell (knee/ankle), left guard Liam Eichenberg (hand), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, and aforementioned running back Raheem Mostert (thumb) listed as non-participants in the team’s practice on Thursday.

Tre White is back and has been gradually regaining his form on the field, and Buffalo’s secondary has performed well in the secondary, still, wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both scored last time out with big games. Waddle (ankle) may be hobbled if he plays leaving Hills as the primary receiving threat,

The quickest way to stop the Dolphins offense is at the line of scrimmage, and the Bills front four could end up having a field day while limiting Miami’s offensive weapons by preventing the ball from getting to them in the first place.

Lawson specifically could play a big part. He will either face a talented but banged up Armstead or a backup. The former first-round pick needs to show out against Miami, and being an ex-Dolphin himself, Lawson has plenty of extra motivation too.

