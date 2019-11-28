Bills vs. Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Thanksgiving game online

The Raiders aren't playing on Thanksgiving, and yet they have something at stake in not one, but two games on Turkey Day.

Just as Oakland would benefit if the Lions beat the Bears in the early game, the Raiders likely will be cheering for the Cowboys when they host the Bills in the second game of the NFL's Thanksgiving Day slate at 1:30 p.m. PT. Since Buffalo currently sits ahead of Oakland in the AFC playoff picture, a Bills' loss would aid the Raiders in their quest to qualify for the postseason.

So, if you've been waiting for another opportunity to cheer on Amari Cooper, now's your chance.

Here's how you can stream Bills-Cowboys:

Start time: Thursday, Nov. 28, at 1:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

