Bills vs. Colts: Wednesday injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 11 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full practice

Notes:

Bucker, Leonard, Smith are among those who played in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars. … Rhodes practiced for the first time in two weeks, per Colts Wire.

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Did not practice

Limited practice

  • LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes:

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that Edmunds was “day-to-day.”… DT Star Lotulelei is also on the Reserve/ COVID list.

