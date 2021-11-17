Bills vs. Colts: Wednesday injury reports
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 11 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Did not practice
DT DeForest Bucker (abs/ throat/ back)
CB TJ Carrie (knee)
OL Eric Fisher (back)
LB Darius Leonard (ankle/ hand)
OL Braden Smith (elbow)
LB Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle)
Limited practice
CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
Full practice
TE Jack Doyle (knee)
OL Quenton Nelson (ankle)
LB EJ Speed (knee)
Notes:
Bucker, Leonard, Smith are among those who played in Week 10 vs. the Jaguars. … Rhodes practiced for the first time in two weeks, per Colts Wire.
Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Did not practice
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
RB Taiwan Jones (illness)
Limited practice
LB Matt Milano (shoulder)
Full practice
N/A
Notes:
Bills head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that Edmunds was “day-to-day.”… DT Star Lotulelei is also on the Reserve/ COVID list.
