Bills vs. Colts: Wednesday injury reports

Associated Press

After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season. An opening 18-play touchdown drive against the rival Los Angeles Rams was a pretty good start. Jimmy Garoppolo capped that long drive with the first of his two touchdown passes, Jimmie Ward returned one of his two first-quarter interceptions for another score and the 49ers beat the Rams 31-10 on Monday night for their first home win in more than a year.