Bills vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and stream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5).
Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:
Game information:
Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 21
Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Kickoff weather: 44 degrees, overcast
Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
Television Broadcast crew: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Broadcast coverage area (Bills vs. Colts in green):