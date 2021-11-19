Bills vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and stream

Nick Wojton
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills (6-3) continue their 2021 NFL season in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5).

Here is everything you need to know about the game and how to watch, listen or stream it live:

Game information:

Teams: Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21

Kickoff time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Kickoff weather: 44 degrees, overcast

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Television Broadcast crew: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Broadcast coverage area (Bills vs. Colts in green):

Streaming: fuboTV (try it free).

Radio: Buffalo Bills radio network

