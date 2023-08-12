Bills vs. Colts: Players, fans asked to clear Highmark Stadium due to weather

Anyone near or around Highmark Stadium was asked to go inside prior to kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts preseason opener.

It’s unclear if kickoff will be delayed, however, rain and thunderstorms have slowed down the warmups for the exhibition contest. Highmark Stadium flashed a notice on the venue’s big board asking fans and players to seek cover as a storm rolls through western New York:

WEATHER UPDATE: Lightning will be over the stadium for the next 15-20 minutes. Please shelter in your cars if you’re in the parking lot. Gates are closed for safety until further notice. Stay tuned for updates. — Highmark Stadium (@HighmarkStadm) August 12, 2023

Sights and scenes posted from Highmark Stadium shared to social media can be found below:

Bills-Colts weather

everything is fine in Orchard Park 😬🌧️ pic.twitter.com/Zho6Sdc3uO — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

#Bills and #Colts players and fans leave the bowl @highmarkstadium due to an incoming thunderstorm with a high potential for lightning. pic.twitter.com/4j2vbyCd9J — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

Rain came down hard a few minutes ago and this happened: 🏈 Both teams went back inside the tunnel 🏈 Fans were told to leave the bowl of the stadium due to chance of thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/BJnfnJTU8C — Jackson Roberts (@JrobertsTV_) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

🎶 back to when the earth, the sun, the stars all aligned 🎶 https://t.co/KNMJMA5ZZy pic.twitter.com/Y8Ssyt6OJI — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

Not often you see stadium completely empty 75 minutes before kick-off pic.twitter.com/xgSAdDhHTH — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

It's quite bad out here in Orchard Park.

But seems like a storm that'll ve over quick.#Bills pic.twitter.com/UlOGZMuegr — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

With incoming thunderstorms, the #Bills have asked fans to leave the stadium bowl. It’s currently raining with lightning. pic.twitter.com/OjpyGj3FWG — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) August 12, 2023

Bills-Colts weather

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire