Bills vs. Colts: Players, fans asked to clear Highmark Stadium due to weather

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Anyone near or around Highmark Stadium was asked to go inside prior to kickoff between the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts preseason opener.

It’s unclear if kickoff will be delayed, however, rain and thunderstorms have slowed down the warmups for the exhibition contest. Highmark Stadium flashed a notice on the venue’s big board asking fans and players to seek cover as a storm rolls through western New York:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire