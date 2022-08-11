Bills vs. Colts: No Josh Allen for Buffalo, Indy will play starters

Are you ready for some Josh Allen? Well get ready because… actually, you’re going to keep on waiting a little bit longer.

On Thursday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen will not be on the field with his team on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. The Bills open the preseason at 4 p.m. against the Indianapolis Colts.

Regarding other starters, McDermott added that it will be a case-by-case basis.

“We’ve got to do what’s our best for our team and we’ll do that the next couple of days,” McDermott said via video conference.

On the flip side, we’ll have a bit of an uneven contest.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich already announced this week that the Colts will play some of their starters in Buffalo. Among those will be Indy’s new starting quarterback in Matt Ryan.

“I mean play – like we said, maybe a quarter, maybe a little less. We’ll just take it as the flow of the game,” Reich said via Colts Wire.

Ryan was just traded from the Atlanta Falcons to Indianapolis in March. Seeing the veteran play an extended period with his new teammates makes sense.

Without Allen, the Bills will likely have Case Keenum start with Matt Barkley also seeing time under center.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire