Bills vs. Colts: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 11 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (6-3)
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
WR Jake Kumerow
CB Cam Lewis
OL Bobby Hart
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
OL Julien Davenport
OL Will Fries
RB Marlon Mack
WR Mike Strachan
DT Antwaun Woods
