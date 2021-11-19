Bills vs. Colts: Final Friday injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 11 meeting at Highmark Stadium from Friday:

Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Out

N/A

Questionable

LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand)

Will play

Notes:

Leonard did play 95 percent of snaps vs. the Jaguars in Week 10 for the Colts and was limited in practice on Friday.

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Out

N/A

Questionable

LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

Will play

RB Taiwan Jones (illness)

LB Matt Milano (shoulder)

WR Cole Beasley (ribs)

Notes:

Edmunds did not practice all week and was limited on Friday… DT Star Lotulelei is also on the Reserve/ COVID list. … OL Spencer Brown landed on the COVID list on Thursday and will not play vs. the Colts.

