Bills vs. Colts: Final Friday injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts ahead of their Week 11 meeting at Highmark Stadium from Friday:
Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Out
N/A
Questionable
LB Darius Leonard (ankle/hand)
Will play
OL Quenton Nelson (ankle)
CB Anthony Chesley (illness)
CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
TE Jack Doyle (knee)
DT DeForest Bucker (abs/throat/back)
LB EJ Speed (knee)
CB TJ Carrie (knee)
OL Eric Fisher (back)
LB Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle)
OL Braden Smith (elbow)
Notes:
Leonard did play 95 percent of snaps vs. the Jaguars in Week 10 for the Colts and was limited in practice on Friday.
Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Out
N/A
Questionable
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
Will play
RB Taiwan Jones (illness)
LB Matt Milano (shoulder)
WR Cole Beasley (ribs)
Notes:
Edmunds did not practice all week and was limited on Friday… DT Star Lotulelei is also on the Reserve/ COVID list. … OL Spencer Brown landed on the COVID list on Thursday and will not play vs. the Colts.
