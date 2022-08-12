Bills vs. Colts: 8 things to watch for in preseason Week 1

The Buffalo Bills will get their first tune up in for the 2022 NFL year with their preseason contest against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Here are eight things to watch for during the game:

Josh and who?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Sd 080422 Bills Camp 20 Spts

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said quarterback Josh Allen will not play against the Colts. He then made it sound like it will be a case-by-case basis in terms of what other starters see playing time. Keep an eye out early for some potential first teamers getting time on the field.

Young pass rushers

Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (55) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Rousseau is close to a lock as the starter across from Von Miller on the edge of the defensive line. However, both AJ Epenesa and Boogie Basham have made some noise at training camp.

This pair are players to watch in terms of seeing who took a step forward this offseason.

The O-line actually in-tact?

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) . (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

McDermott did not say the first-team offensive line will play. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see them out there for a bit.

That’s because during the summer this group did not fully get together until the last day of training camp. An O-line has to have some chemistry to be successful so the preseason would be a smart time to get that going. Specifically Rodger Saffold is a new face in the trenches to watch.

Cornerback rotations

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Kaiir Elam is the Bills’ first-round rookie. Such a player will always have eyes on him during the preseason.

But in addition, rookie sixth-round cornerback Christian Benford has caught headlines during training camp. Both might even rotate in very early in the game.

Punting

Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Bills are set at kicker with Tyler Bass but not punter. It’s rookie sixth-round pick Matt Araiza trying to take the job from incumbent Matt Haack.

Young receivers

Isaiah Hodgins #16 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Seemingly every summer the depth receivers are a position to watch. For the 2022 Bills, the most interesting ones to keep an eye on are rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir and Isaiah Hodgins. Both have caught attention this summer for their positive play.

Any insight into Dorsey offense?

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Allen won’t play and the preseason is often very vanilla in terms of play calling. Still, it’s the first game we have to get a look at Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Cookin'

Bills running back James Cook (28) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the rookie defensive backs and Shakir at receiver, James Cook out of the backfield will be another fun rookie to monitor. There’s a chance he gets a good look at a nice chunk of carries as well since he’s just getting his feet wet in the NFL.

