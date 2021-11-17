Bills vs. Colts: 7 storylines to follow in Week 11

It’s Wednesday, so the Buffalo Bills are now turning their attention to their next opponent. This week, it’s a 2020 postseason foe.

After taking a win in Week 10 against the New York Jets, the Bills (6-3) will now face the Indianapolis Colts (5-5).

With that, here are seven storylines to follow as Week 11 approaches

Playoff rematch

Thoughts of the Bills’ postseason from a year ago usually goes to the Baltimore Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs. Not the Colts.

But the Colts were there, and they were close.

The top storyline from this week will be it being a rematch from last year’s postseason. Buffalo narrowly beat Indianapolis, 27-24, for their first playoff win in 25 years.

New QB

While the Bills and Colts will be a re-do of last year… we have a big difference. Carson Wentz is now their quarterback, not Phillip Rivers.

Wentz has had spotty play throughout the season so far. Against a Buffalo secondary that had five takeaways just a week ago, Wentz has to be sharp for his team to have a chance.

However, the Bills did lose to Wentz when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The run game on both sides

The Bills, like the rest of the NFL, will be well aware of Jonathan Taylor. The Colts’ lead rusher is arguably the best at his craft in the league while Derrick Henry is sidelined due to injury.

Heading into Week 11 against the Bills, Taylor has rushed for over 100 yards five times. The Colts have won every one of those games and lost every time an opponent has kept him under the century mark in 2021, Indy has lost.

That’s going to be a big key and the Bills are going to be talking about how to keep Taylor under the triple-digit mark.

Not to mention, good rushing attacks like Henry have beaten Buffalo.

Bills load management on offense

The Bills have some touches and snaps to figure out on offense this week.

How does the backfield unfold? Matt Breida burst onto the scene with two scores against the Jets. Does he see more playing time now?

Plus, at wide receiver, Cole Beasley only played nine snaps in Week 10. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said that was injury related, but the Bills’ game plan also seemed to play a part. Does that change?

Frank Reich

The name says it all.

The former Bills quarterback in Reich is heading back to Buffalo to face his former team he played for. This storyline will write itself every time and needs little introduction.

In addition, Reich interviewed for the Bills’ coaching gig in 2017 before Sean McDermott was hired as well.

And for what it’s worth: His 2018 Colts stomped Buffalo, 35-7.

Edmunds' status

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds did not play in Week 10 due to a hamstring injury. On Monday, McDermott called Edmunds “day-to-day.” He could play against the Colts, and his status will be monitored all week.

Important AFC playoff game

The 2020 postseason was mentioned… but the 2021 playoffs should be talked about this week, too. Both the Bills and Colts are in the thick of the race.

So far this year, Buffalo has lost to other potential AFC postseason hopefuls in the Pittsburgh Steelers and certainly the Tennessee Titans. The Bills need to grab this head-to-head against Indy, just in case.

