Bills vs. Colts: 7 players to watch in preseason opener

Here are seven players to watch during the Buffalo Bills’ preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Highmark Stadium:

TE Dalton Kincaid

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) ORG XMIT: NYJB104

The Bills are probably going to play it very vanilla on offense throughout the preseason. Still, they’re going to want to get Dalton Kincaid’s feet wet in the NFL so he can hit the ground running when the regular season arrives.

Plus, he’s the first-round rookie. Everybody wants to watch that guy.

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Likewise, when you’re a second-round rookie who could’ve easily been a Round 1 selection–You’ll be watched.

Entering the preseason, OCyrus Torrence is listed as the second-string right guard. He’ll likely not start, but eventually he’s going to spell in for Ryan Bates.

LB Tyrel Dodson

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dodson is probably starting against Indy even if Buffalo hasn’t yet named a winner between him and Terrel Bernard to replace Tremaine Edmunds. That’s because Bernard’s status is unclear after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team’s final training camp practice on Thursday.

DE Leonard Floyd

(USAT)

Von Miller could still start on opening day… but if he is still on injury designation at that time, it’s going to be Floyd and Greg Rousseau leading the pass-rush line. The Colts matchup will be Buffalo’s first look at Floyd since he signed with the team this offseason.

CB Christian Benford

(AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

At the start of this week, it looked like the No. 2 cornerback battle was down to Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson. Then Benford went on and had a few huge training camp practices, notching a couple of interceptions to put himself right back in the thick of things. Can he keep up that momentum?

QB Kyle Allen

Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen (USAT)

Josh Allen will not start under center for the Bills. That means Kyle Allen, who signed with the team this spring, will be taking the opening snap. Likewise to Floyd, it’ll be Buffalo’s first look at him.

DT Poona Ford

(USAT)

Ford is interesting piece. He does not play the sexiest of positions, but the Bills really struggled in terms of their defensive tackle depth that could take up space and stuff the run in 2022… aside from DaQuan Jones. If Ford shows he can do that against the Colts, he could quickly become a lock for the final 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire