Bills vs. Colts: 3 key matchups in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills will face the Indianapolis Colts in their latest matchup in 2021 during Sunday’s Week 11 contest.

Regardless of the higher stakes due to the conference standings and playoff race, the games, within the game, will still make all the difference.

With that, here are three key matchups to watch between the Bills (6-3) and Colts (5-5):

LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

This matchup is the biggest of the game.

With a .500 record, the Colts’ win-loss total is a direct correlation to Taylor going over 100 yards rushing this season. If he does, they win. If he does not, they lose.

Yes, every game he has gone for over 100 yards on the ground, Indy has won, and visa versa.

It will be a team effort against Taylor, but as the quarterback of the defense, Edmunds has to be on point in Week 11. But even speaking of one-on-one matchups, Edmunds is a freak athlete and can take matters into his own hands sometimes.

Edmunds did not play vs. the Jets last week, but is trending in the right direction.

In 2020’s Bills-Colts playoff meeting, Taylor had 78 yards rushing on 21 carries and a touchdown.

CB Tre'Davious White vs. WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Buffalo Bills’ Tre’Davious White (27) tackles Indianapolis Colts’ Michael Pittman (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

On the outside for the Colts, Pittman is really settling in as a sophomore. Pittman is leading the Colts in receiving and has become a favorite target of quarterback Carson Wentz.

In only 10 games so far in 2021, Pittman as already surpassed all his numbers as a rookie. Overall, he has 55 catches for 729 yards and five scores.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White, as usual, will be tasked with shutting down an opponent’s No. 1 playmaker. But that has some even bigger emphasis this week considering Taylor needs to be shutdown as well. White might be on an island even more.

In last year’s postseason matchup, Pittman did muster some good numbers. He had five catches and 90 yards, but he was kept out of the end zone.

Story continues

OL Mitch Morse vs. DT DeForest Buckner

Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse . (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Like with Edmunds, this isn’t just about Morse. Buckner does move around the Colts defensive line.

But also like Edmunds, he’s the anchor of his unit so Morse has to make sure protections are set to deal with Buckner. He currently leads Indy with 4.5 sacks in 2021 and is Pro Football Focus‘ 16th best graded defensive lineman in the NFL currently.

1

1