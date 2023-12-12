Bills vs. Chiefs: That was a once in a lifetime call against Andy Reid (really)

Maybe in a bit of an understandable fashion, the Chiefs were mad about the way their loss to the Bills happened.

While it’s not a penalty often called, it did appear as if receiver Kadarius Toney lined up offside on a play where he eventually scored.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made an incredible play. Kelce lateralled the ball to Toney across the field… all for naught as the play was called back.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes notably was the one who caught a lot of flak for his complaints after the 20-17 final. Andy Reid made some as well.

Those made by the Chiefs coach might be a lot more justified based on this stat.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, in over 25,000 offensive plays Reid has called, that was the first time his team has ever taken an offensive offside penalty

Ouch:

Andy Reid coached teams have an offensive offsides rate of 0.00003973 🤯 pic.twitter.com/36VNRBfKri — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire