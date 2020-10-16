Bills vs. Chiefs: Friday injury reports

Nick Wojton

Here are the second full injury reports for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 6 at Bills Stadium from Friday:

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Did not practice

Limited practice

  • N/A

Full practice

Notes:

Watkins’ injury is not believed to be as serious as once thought, but he’s still unlike to play vs. Bills. … Osemele is likely to land on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list this week. … Hitchens does not have COVID-19, per Chiefs Wire.

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Did not practice

Limited practice

Full practice

Notes:

Spain was a late scratch for the Bills in Week 5. … Moss and Brown both missed Tuesday’s game vs. the Titans. … As did Milano and White, in full, but they only had limited practices on Thursday. … Allen is still listed because he is still receiving some sort of treatment on his left shoulder during the week which he injured vs. the Raiders in Week 4. … Knox was injured vs. the Titans. … Edmunds was a new addition on Friday.

