Bills vs. Chiefs: Final injury reports

Here are the final full injury reports for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 6 at Bills Stadium from Saturday:

Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

Out

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

OL Kelechi Osemele (knees)

Questionable

OL Mitchell Schwartz (back)

Will play

Notes:

Watkins’ injury is not believed to be as serious as once thought, but he’s still not going to play vs. Bills. … Osemele is likely to land on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. … Hitchens does not have COVID-19, per Chiefs Wire.

Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes:

Spain was a late scratch for the Bills in Week 5. … Moss and Brown both missed Tuesday’s game vs. the Titans. … As did Milano and White, in full, but they only had limited practices on Thursday. … Allen is still listed because he is still receiving some sort of treatment on his left shoulder during the week which he injured vs. the Raiders in Week 4. … Knox was injured vs. the Titans. … Edmunds was a new addition on Friday.

