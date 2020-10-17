Bills vs. Chiefs: Final injury reports

Here are the final full injury reports for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills ahead of their Week 6 at Bills Stadium from Saturday:
Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
Out
- WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)
- OL Kelechi Osemele (knees)
Questionable
- OL Mitchell Schwartz (back)
Will play
- CB Rashad Fenton (shoulder)
- OL Eric Fisher (shoulder)
- LB Anthony Hitchens (illness)
- WR Mecole Hardman (ankle)
- WR Tyreek Hill (heel)
- DT Chris Jones (groin)
- TE Nick Keizer (shoulder)
- DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle)
- C Austin Reiter (knee)
- CB Charvarius Ward (hand)
Notes:
Watkins’ injury is not believed to be as serious as once thought, but he’s still not going to play vs. Bills. … Osemele is likely to land on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. … Hitchens does not have COVID-19, per Chiefs Wire.
Buffalo Bills (4-1)
Out
- TE Dawson Knox (calf)
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
Questionable
- LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)
- OL Quinton Spain (foot)
- LB Matt Milano (pec)
- WR John Brown (knee)
Will play
- RB Zack Moss (toe)
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
Notes:
Spain was a late scratch for the Bills in Week 5. … Moss and Brown both missed Tuesday’s game vs. the Titans. … As did Milano and White, in full, but they only had limited practices on Thursday. … Allen is still listed because he is still receiving some sort of treatment on his left shoulder during the week which he injured vs. the Raiders in Week 4. … Knox was injured vs. the Titans. … Edmunds was a new addition on Friday.
