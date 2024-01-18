Bills vs. Chiefs: 6 storylines to watch for during Divisional round

The Buffalo Bills will turn to the next page of their \postseason journey: A Divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills (11-6) are fresh off their huge win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 31-17 fashion. Buffalo will hope to stay in their winning ways against Kansas City, however, the Chiefs (11-6) will be no pushover.

But before we even get to kickoff, there will be a lot of Bills-related discussions and conversations to be had throughout the coming days.

With that, here are six storylines to watch for during the lead up to Bills vs. Chiefs on Sunday:

Playing at home

(Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bills and Chiefs play a lot… and it always feels like it’s in Kansas City. It’s not. One time it was in Buffalo… but this is the first time the current Bills and Chiefs will faceoff in the postseason in Orchard Park. That’s going to be discussed all week with how often the Bills end up at Arrowhead–Can that be a difference maker?

Pat on the road

(Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of Highmark Stadium, Patrick Mahomes will remember this game. That’s because it’s his first-ever road contest in the postseason. Every other time it has always been at home or a neutral site, aka the Super Bowl.

This, again, could make a difference and will certainly be talked about all week.

Beating them once already

( Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

This feels like the third overwhelming topic that will be in headline: The Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season. Buffalo defeated Kansas City on their turf , 20-17. This could give the Bills confidence and the Chiefs motivation. Which will prevail?

Injuries galore (again)

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The start of the 2023 season had a ton of injuries for the Bills that finally seemed to slow down. Now we’re back to square one after the last few weeks.

Names to watch include:

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle)

LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder)

LB Baylon Spector (back)

WR Gabe Davis (knee)

CB Rasul Douglas (knee)

CB Christian Benford (knee)

Josh & Pat

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Mahomes against Josh Allen. Regardless of location, we don’t need to explain why this matchup will be talked about all week.

Weather, because of course

(Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s not playoff football in Buffalo without a little snow. This week’s forecast is calling for more to fall in the days leading up to kickoff. Bills Wire will provide updates as the week progresses.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire