Bills vs. Chiefs: 3 keys to the game for both teams

One of the most anticipated matchups on the 2020 schedule is happening a few days later than originally thought, but it is here. The Buffalo Bills getting a crack at the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Monday, instead of the first slated time for this meeting on Thursday.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two of the strongest arms in football, are meeting for the first time in this game between two of the most talented young quarterbacks in the NFL today. Both sides are coming off of their first loss of the season as well, so it’s an important rebound game in an uncertain and deep AFC.

With that, let’s take a look at the keys to victory for both teams:

Kansas City Chiefs

1. Do what the Chiefs normally do on offense

Kansas City, since giving Patrick Mahomes the reigns of the offense in 2018, has become one of the most dynamic and aggressive units in the NFL. Mahomes’ ability to make plays happen, in ways that quarterbacks are taught not to, has remained a constant advantage that is quite difficult to game plan against.

If the Bills defense allowed as many points as they did to the Tennessee Titans, Kansas City should certainly have an easy time doing what they’re used to, Although they won’t have former Bill Sammy Watkins or newly acquired running back Le’veon Bell, there’s still plenty of supporting cast talent.

Playmakers Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire are some of the leagues finest at their respective positions, and the Chiefs has maintained great depth on their roster. Mahomes and this Chiefs offense should be able to move the ball effectively against this defense.

2. Control the clock and gas the defense

While we acknowledge that the Chiefs should have little trouble moving the ball against the Bills, it’s important not to get too excited. Great quarterbacks who play against other great quarterbacks have an added job. Keep the football away from the other guy.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has shown poor clock management in his career, but against the Bills, who have moved the ball quickly and efficiently for the most part of the season, the game plan should be to take their time. This mediocre Bills defense is easily gassed, and there’s no need to hurry up and score beyond perhaps the first drive. Run the ball, throw short to mid range passes, and have fun along the way.

This helps the Chiefs defense, which is very well coached, and gives them plenty of time to rest against the normally high octane offense that the Bills bring.

3. Keep flustering Allen

Watching the Bills play the Titans last week, Allen has composure issues when he can’t do what he wants. When mistakes start to pile up, his emotions can effect his play. It was apparent that the game planning Titans coach Mike Vrabel put in place had flustered Allen, and the team looked different. Drives were much shorter, and chemistry between the Bills offense seemed off.

Get in Allen’s face, rough him up a bit. Blitz packages with a touch of a tighter zone coverage. It gives the secondary time to read what Allen is doing, while the pass rush is chasing him out of the pocket.

Buffalo Bills

1. If the Chiefs need to control the clock, so should the Bills

No, it’s not lazy writing. Allen and Mahomes are pretty great, and if you should control the clock for Allen, you most certainly should do it for Mahomes. Some of the better coaches and offenses that have been able to beat this Mahomes-lead Chiefs, have kept Mahomes off the field.

Last week in their loss to the Raiders, Kansas City’s time of possession was 24:42 to Las Vegas’ 35:18. There’s no doubt that it played a key role in the Raiders’ victory, forcing Mahomes to push the pace when on field and give the defense some chances to make a turnover.

After last week, it’s certainly hard to imagine the Bills doing that, but offensive coordinator Brian Daboll needs to create a game plan that involves the long haul.

2. Zone it up

It’s quite difficult to game plan for the Chiefs offense. Between the unpredictability of Mahomes, or the players to cover, it’s a 60-minute challenge.

The Bills are even at a slight disadvantage with their respective injuries. The linebackers have had their health issues this season and cornerback Tre’ Davious White was an unexpected injury designation last week. Heading into this week, those key players carry questionable injury designations at time of writing.

