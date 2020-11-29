Bills vs. Chargers: Game day inactives
Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 12 meeting at Bills Stadium:
Los Angeles Chargers (3-7)
RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/ calf)
CB Casey Hayward (groin)
DE Melvin Ingram (knee)
DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest/ shoulder)
QB Easton Stick
OL Storm Norton
OL Tyree St. Louis
DL Cortez Broughton
Buffalo Bills (7-3)
QB Jake Fromm
DE Trent Murphy
TE Tyler Kroft
RB TJ Yeldon
