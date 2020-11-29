Bills vs. Chargers: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·2 min read

Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their Week 12 meeting at Bills Stadium:

Los Angeles Chargers (3-7)

  • RB Kalen Ballage (ankle/ calf)

  • CB Casey Hayward (groin)

  • DE Melvin Ingram (knee)

  • DE Uchenna Nwosu (chest/ shoulder)

  • QB Easton Stick

  • OL Storm Norton

  • OL Tyree St. Louis

  • DL Cortez Broughton

Buffalo Bills (7-3)

  • QB Jake Fromm

  • DE Trent Murphy

  • TE Tyler Kroft

  • RB TJ Yeldon

