Bills vs. Chargers: 7 things to watch for and a prediction

Fresh out of their bye week, the Buffalo Bills will return to the gridiron where they’ll meet the Los Angeles Chargers.

At 3-7, the Chargers are a bit of a misunderstood team. While a lowly record, their future seems bright. But is it bright enough to take down the Bills and their bid to add to their 7-3 win total?

With that, here are seven things to watch for an a prediction ahead of Week 12’s Bills-Chargers meeting:

Any bye-week rust?

The Bills had a solid first 10 games of the season and are well-rested for this one. While the bye is a time to get healthier, which the Bills have, is there any rust from not playing last week, too? Let's hope not. The Bills have fared well in avoiding that, though. Sean McDermott is 3-0 coming out of the bye in Buffalo.

Herbert's record-pace continues?

As mentioned, the Chargers are a confusing team. Not a great record, but their offense is actually the third-best in the NFL. A lot of that has to do with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert is on pace to blow the rookie QB touchdown record out of the water. He has 22 and the current record is 27 (Baker Mayfield). What kind of damage or lack of it can he do against the Bills?

Is a shootout going to ensue?

Speaking of Herbert and the Bolts' good offense, another shootout could ensure for the Bills and their QB, Josh Allen. In such games this season, Allen has proved well in these scenarios. Allen and Buffalo have outdueled plenty of others in 2020, such as the Seahawks and Rams, who both also have solid offensive units.

Can turnover-filled defense remain?

In their two games heading into the bye, the Bills defense kind of changed up their personality this season. After just not playing well, they continued to give up points, but thrived by taking the ball away. Against the Seahawks, the Bills had four turnovers and against the Cardinals there were two. More to come?

Who fills in for Ford?

Cody Ford is done for the season, the Bills announced on Friday. At no point this season will the Buffalo offensive line have all their starters on the O-line... but the show must go on. So how do things look in the trenches for the Bills? Buffalo has a couple of ways they can go, circling mainly around Ike Boettger and Brian Winters: https://billswire.usatoday.com/2020/11/27/what-buffalo-bills-offensive-line-without-cody-ford-mitch-morse-sean-mcdermott/

Who's in the Bolts' backfield?

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (hamstring) was moved to the designated to return part of their injured reserve, but he's still on it as of Friday. If he's moved on the roster, he could play a big part against a suspect Buffalo run defense. In addition to Ekeler being kind of "questionable," Kalen Ballage, who recently has started in place of Ekeler, is actually questionable (ankle/ calf) on their final injury report on Friday.

Stefon Diggs has a good look in this one

Along with Ballage listed as questionable, there's two big absences in the Chargers' lineup vs, the Bills. pass rusher Melvin Ingram (knee) and more importantly, No. 1 cornerback Casey Hayward is out. That bodes very well for Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs ahead of this one. Look to them to add to both of their impressive season totals together in this one.

Prediction: Bills 34, Chargers 24

The Bills have proven it over and over again this season, they will win shootouts. They've done so against good opponents and while the Chargers are that team that's probably better than their record, there's a reason their record is 3-7. Herbert will likely have a couple of scores, but the Bills' secondary will be back to full strength in this one as Josh Norman and Levi Wallace are now healthy, which could result in turnovers continuing. If the Bills are that good team they've been looking like, there should be no reason to worry against a 3-7 team at home.