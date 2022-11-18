Bills vs. Browns: Thursday injury report

Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Did not practice

S D’Anthony Bell (concussion)

OL Michael Dunn (back)

Limited participation

TE David Njoku (ankle)

Full practice

OL Jack Conklin (foot)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee)

OL Ethan Pocic (ankle)

OL Wyatt Tell (calf)

Notes: Teller left the Browns’ last game due to his injury. … Njoku was inactive last game and was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

Did not practice

LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

CB Cam Lewis (forearm/illness)

DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

DT Jordan Phillips (illness)

WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness)

Limited participation

QB Josh Allen (elbow)

S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

Full practice

CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

FB Reggie Gilliam (illness)

LB Matt Milano (illness)

OL Rodger Saffold (shoulder)

DT Tim Settle (illness)

Notes: Edmunds left the Bills’ last game due to injury. … Poyer did not practice all last week and did not play. … Rousseau missed the Bills’ last game and was considered “week-to-week.” … Elam, Saffold were upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday,

