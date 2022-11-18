Bills vs. Browns: Thursday injury report
Here are the full injury reports on Thursday for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 11 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Cleveland Browns (3-6)
Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
S D’Anthony Bell (concussion)
OL Michael Dunn (back)
Limited participation
TE David Njoku (ankle)
Full practice
OL Jack Conklin (foot)
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee)
OL Ethan Pocic (ankle)
OL Wyatt Tell (calf)
Notes: Teller left the Browns’ last game due to his injury. … Njoku was inactive last game and was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (6-3)
(USAT photo)
Did not practice
LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/illness)
DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (illness)
WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness)
Limited participation
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
Full practice
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness)
LB Matt Milano (illness)
OL Rodger Saffold (shoulder)
DT Tim Settle (illness)
Notes: Edmunds left the Bills’ last game due to injury. … Poyer did not practice all last week and did not play. … Rousseau missed the Bills’ last game and was considered “week-to-week.” … Elam, Saffold were upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday,