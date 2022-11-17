Bills vs. Browns: 5 things to watch for during Week 11’s game

The Buffalo Bills continue their regular season journey at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

Once the battle arrives, there will be a few particular things to keep in mind.

Here are five things to watch for during Sunday’s Bills-Browns matchup:

Weather impact

The Bills and Browns are facing some extreme weather conditions ahead. It depends on timing exactly how bad.

It’s supposed to snow through at least Saturday after it starts on Thursday. At some point on game day, it’s supposed to stop, but will it enough for the game to actually be played?

Assuming so, the weather will likely still impact both teams and how they approach the game in numerous ways. We might see a different version of the Bills than we’ve seen all year.

Mixing it up with the run?

Speaking of, this would be a good time for the Bills to get creative with their rushing attack. Rookie James Cook might get mixed in more with Devin Singletary in the traditionally sense.

But quarterback Josh Allen could have a hand in this. Not only could Allen take off on designed QB runs, but the short-passing attack could also feature as a defacto running attack. Maybe that gets Nyheim Hines more involved since being traded to Buffalo.

Turnover problem

Even if the Bills change things up, the turnovers have to stop. Specifically in the red zone, Allen has given the ball away way too much. With the forecast, opportunities might be limited. Buffalo has to capitalize–and avoid other giveaways as well. Again, the weather might cause them.

Run defense

On the flip side, the Browns rush the ball very well. Running back Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns (11) and as a team, Cleveland averages the fifth-most rushing yards per game (158.8). In recent weeks, Buffalo has struggled against numerous different running backs and the Browns might have a big edge.

Injuries healing?

Above scheming things up better against the run or in the rushing attack, the Bills getting healthy will help a lot. Defense especially.

Defensive starters that are expected to be on the injury report this week including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle). Plus, we’re still waiting for cornerback Tre’Davious White to make his debut.

In addition, Buffalo has an illness going through their locker room. In total, five players missed Wednesday’s practice because of that.

