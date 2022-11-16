Bills vs. Browns: 5 storylines to watch for in Week 11

Here are five Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Cleveland Browns:

Get-right game?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

At this rate, the Bills should not overlook anyone. However, at 3-6 and playing against a backup QB, this Browns matchup is one Buffalo should win. The Bills are in desperate need to right the ship after two-straight losses.

Fixing turnover issue

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Getting to that win is an entirely different story. The Bills (6-3) can matchup great against this Browns team, but Buffalo can’t beat themselves.

Quarterback Josh Allen has a turnover issue in recent weeks that needs to stop. Others have been snake-bitten as well, such as running back Devin Singletary who fumbled last week.

Stopping the run

Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The one way the Bills can be beaten? By running the ball against Buffalo’s defense.

And Cleveland is good at exactly that.

Not only is Browns running back Nick Chubb amongst the NFL leaders in rushing yards (third) and touchdowns (first), their offensive line is good too. Pro Football Focus ranks Cleveland’s offensive line as the fourth-best in the NFL.

A big task ahead for the Bills

Getting healthy?

Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Helping Buffalo improve defensively would be a positive turn in health.

Defensive starters that are expected to be on the injury report this week including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle). Plus, we’re still waiting for cornerback Tre’Davious White to make his debut.

Those are all big pieces.

Weather outside

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

And making things potentially all the more difficult? The upcoming forecast.

At the perfect time, this “Battle of Lake Erie” is going to feature some potential lake-effect snow. That’s going to put an even bigger emphasis on the run game and turnovers.

No pressure, Bills.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire