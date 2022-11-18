Bills vs. Browns: 3 key matchups in Week 11

The Buffalo Bills will faceoff against the Cleveland Browns in their Week 11 matchup which was relocated to Ford Field.

Even with it being a moved showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Browns clash:

LB Tyrel Dodson vs. RB Nick Chubb

Aug 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (31) Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chubb is the focal point of the Browns’ attack on offense since backup QB Jacoby Brissett is still under center. Starter Deshaun Watson won’t return for another two games.

But Chubb is key to the game for both teams. Cleveland has to get him going against a Buffalo that, not only has struggled against the run, but one that will not have starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin) in the lineup.

The whole load will not fall on Dodson. The defensive line and tackle DaQuan Jones have to play well–Perhaps even the recently added AJ Klein gets snaps to pitch in. Regardless, this is going to be a tough matchup all around for the Bills.

RB Devin Singletary vs. LB Deion Jones

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills hands the ball off to Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Naturally the Bills are a pass-first team. However, in games this season where they’ve given Singletary a chance to work (a.k.a. given him double-digit carries), he has played well. This game lines up as one that Buffalo should do that.

Not only will that open things up even more in the air attack, Jones is the man in the middle of Cleveland’s front-seven at the mike linebacker spot. Pro Football Focus grades him as the 114th best linebacker in the NFL (out of 122 qualifying ones). Really, outside of Myles Garrett, the entire Browns defensive front can be exploited.

OL Dion Dawkins vs. DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) (AP Photo/David Richard)

Speaking of Garrett… seriously, he’s still a massive threat. Dion Dawkins has to shut him down on the blindside.

We don’t even need to give you the justification with stats or numbers, everyone knows what Garrett brings to the table. But in case you were wondering if he’s still got it, PFF grades him at the best edge defender in the league in 2022…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire