Bills vs. Broncos: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on Friday ahead of their Week 10 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Denver Broncos (3-5)
Out
N/A
Questionable
N/A
Will play
LB Baron Browning (wrist)
OL Ben Powers (ankle)
Notes: The Broncos are coming off their bye in Week 9.
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
Out
S Micah Hyde (neck)
Questionable
LB Terrel Bernard (concussion)
Will play
QB Josh Allen (shoulder)
DE Leonard Floyd (illness)
WR Stefon Diggs (back)
S Jordan Poyer (shin)
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring)
LB AJ Klein (back)
Notes: Bernard was limited in practice all week and is attempting to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.