Bills vs. Broncos: Final injury reports

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on Friday ahead of their Week 10 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Denver Broncos (3-5)

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Out

  • N/A

Questionable

  • N/A

Will play

Notes: The Broncos are coming off their bye in Week 9.

Buffalo Bills (5-3)

(Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Out

Questionable

Will play

Notes: Bernard was limited in practice all week and is attempting to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire